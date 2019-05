LITTER DASH COLLECTS NEARLY TWO TONS OF TRASH

The results of Sioux City’s second annual Litter Dash cleanup event have been announced.

Melissa Campbell of the city’s Environmental Services Department says over 1100 volunteers took part on April 26th:

OC……..happy to see that. :21

That amounts to 3,860 pounds of trash removed from the city’s streets.

The Team Spirit Award went to the Sgt. Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center.

They’ll be awarded $100 in Downtown Bucks courtesy of Rhonda Capron and Downtown Partners.