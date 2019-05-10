BRIAR CLIFF TO HOLD COMMENCEMENT CEREMONIES SATURDAY

Briar Cliff University will celebrate the class of 2019 at the University’s 88th Commencement Ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Newman Flanagan Center on the Briar Cliff campus.

Approximately 280 students will graduate this year.

The commencement address will be delivered by Kate Lang, a 1979 Briar Cliff alumna and Director of the Europe, Africa and Middle East Region for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and the main doors to the Newman Flanagan Center will be locked during the ceremony.

Parking will be available on campus and at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 1201 West Clifton Avenue.