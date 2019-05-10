BOOKS FOR BUDDING BRAINS HELP DEVELOPMENT YOUNG CHILDREN’S COGNITIVE SKILLS

Community volunteers from around Siouxland took part in a “United Way Day of Action” Friday morning to sort children’s books.

Heather Hennings, president of the United Way of Siouxland, says the effort was for the Books for Budding Brains book drive:

When a child comes in for their check-up, parents are asked whether they read to their child and the family can choose a book to take home along with tips to make reading fun.

Hennings says reading to your young child is critical in their cognitive development:

Over the past year, dozens of local children’s physicians have agreed to become partners in the effort to increase literacy in our community.

The drive, in partnership with local business D2 and the Prime Age to Engage initiative, ran throughout the month of April.

Over 26 businesses ran book drives within their organization collecting around 6,000 volumes.