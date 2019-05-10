ARCH ICON RECEIVES TREASURE OF SIOUX CITY AWARD

A Woodbine, Iowa company has been honored for its work in preserving historically significant elements of the original Central Annex school building at 1121 Jackson Street in Sioux City.

The annex was redeveloped and repurposed into 46 units known as Aberdeen Apartments.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore presented the Treasure of Sioux City Award to Arch Icon Development & Construction at a City Hall ceremony Friday:

OC………….project unique. :20

All the apartment units are currently occupied.

Arch Icon is also developing the old Everett Elementary School at 1314 West 3rd into a 20 apartment building.

That project is expected to be completed soon.

The award is sponsored by the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission and is crafted from glass from the floor of the old Sioux City Carnegie Library that was on 6th Street.