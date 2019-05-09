SURBER AGAIN CONSIDERED NOT COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

The mental state of a Wakefield, Nebraska man charged with murder was the topic of another court hearing in Dakota County District Court Thursday.

Anders Surber is charged with first degree murder in the November, 2016 slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson.

Kubik was shot and his body was dismembered.

Judge Paul Vaughan ruled Thursday that an examination of Surber last month by a psychologist determined that Surber was not competent to stand trial, but that there is a substantial probability that he will become competent in the foreseeable future.

He ordered Surber to be transferred to the Lincoln regional Center for treatment.

Surber was first ruled incompetent to stand trial in the case in April of 2017, and was later ruled competent in October of 2018.

A doctor said in a February 2018 memo that Surber had stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and said he suspects Surber is “malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.”