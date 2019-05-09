SIOUX CITY PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATIONS SET FOR MAY 25TH

Sioux City’s three public high schools will all hold their 2019 graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 25th at the Tyson Events Center.

North High School will hold the first ceremony at 11 am, followed by West High School at 2:30 pm and then East High School at 6 pm.

Nearly 900 graduates will be recognized during the three ceremonies.

School officials say a professional photographer will take a portrait photo of each graduate at the ceremonies, which will be available for graduates and families to purchase.

Following each ceremony, a recessional will be held to guide patrons to an appropriate location for family and friends to gather and capture their own photos.

Everyone attending the ceremonies will be required to pass through the Tyson Events Center metal detectors.

Out of respect to all graduates many items will not be permitted into the building.

You can find a list of those items in this story below.

The doors open to the public one hour before each graduation ceremony.

————–

Items Barred From the Graduation Ceremonies

• Silly string

• Cowbells

• Air horns

• Large bags / backpacks, coolers or boxes

• Bottles, cans, glass containers, liquid containers or other projectiles

• Any food product, coolers or backpacks

• Laser devices

• Projectiles

• Skates, skateboards, Heelies or scooters

• Strollers

• Alcohol or illegal drugs

• Tobacco of any kind

• Animals, other than service animals

• Signs/posters

• Any item or action deemed to challenge public safety

• No Weapons of any kind, including Lawful Concealable Firearms

• Any other item deemed unacceptable by Tyson Events Center Management or the Event Producer