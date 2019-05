BIG OX HEARING WITH N-D-E-Q DELAYED UNTIL JULY

A STATUS HEARING BY THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ON BIG OX ENERGY OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM NEXT WEEK UNTIL JULY 8TH, 9TH AND 10TH.

THE N-D-E-Q AND BIG OX AGREED TO THE DELAY UNDER SOME STIPULATIONS THAT INCLUDE BIG OX COMPLETING CLEAN UP OF ALL DIGESTER SOLIDS AT THEIR SOUTH SIOUX SITE BY JULY 1ST.

THE COMPANY MUST ALSO COMPLETE N-D-E-Q APPROVED REPAIRS OF THEIR EQUIPMENT AND BUILDING BEFORE THEY RESUME USING THEIR BIODIGESTERS.

BIG OX WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO ACCEPT TRUCKLOADS OF FEEDSTOCK MATERIALS FOR ITS ANEROBIC DIGESTERS UNTIL THEIR CASE IS RESOLVED.

THE COMPANY CEASED PRODUCTION AS OF MAY 1ST IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY AFTER THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY DECLINED TO RENEW THEIR WASTEWATER PERMIT.

BIG OX OWES THE CITY AROUND THREE MILLION DOLLARS IN UNPAID FEES.