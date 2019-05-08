X’S CANCEL THURSDAY EXHIBITION GAME

Due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, the scheduled exhibition game between the Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday, May 9th, has been canceled.

The Explorers are tentatively holding an intra-squad scrimmage in its place at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

This was the third scheduled exhibition game for the X’s during spring training.

They won the first game vs. Sioux Falls on Sunday by a 4-3 score, and dropped the second game in Yankton, SD to the Birds 7-1.

The Explorers have four exhibition games still scheduled for spring training.

Next is a road trip to York, NE on Friday May 10th for an exhibition game against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 6:30 pm.

The following day the Explorers will be traveling to Moville, IA for another game against Sioux Falls with first pitch at 5:30 pm, and a youth clinic beginning at 2:30.

The X’s then wrap up their exhibition schedule with a road trip up to St. Paul, MN to play the St. Paul Saints in a two game series.

Game one being Monday night, May 13th at 7:05 pm and a quick turnaround for game two which will be Tuesday morning, May 14th at 11:30 am.