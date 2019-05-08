RECYCLE UNWANTED ITEMS AT THE RE-EVENT

This Saturday Sioux City and the Environmental Advisory Board will hold their semi-annual Re-Event.

Melissa Campbell of the city’s Environmental Services Department says you may bring certain recyclable materials to the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot for disposal:

The money collected will cover the cost of dismantling, recycling, and proper disposal.

Campbell says there are some items that will not be accepted at the Re-Event:

The Re-Event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday

Find out more at www.sioux-city.org/ReEvent