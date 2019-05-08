PORK PRICES REMAIN UP DESPITE TARIFFS

Despite expansion within the pork industry and trade tariffs, hog prices have been rising steadily over the last few weeks.

Since March 20th, lean hog prices have gone up more than $15, a pleasant surprise for pork producers.

Iowa State University Extension Agricultural Economist Lee Schultz offers an explanation of the latest market trend:

Schultz says the summer grilling season is a key period of demand for pork, which should also help keep prices higher:

Schultz says profitability levels are higher for the pork producer than what has been seen for the last few years.

He remains optimistic for a bullish price outlook for pork producers for the remaining months of 2019 and into 2020.