NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS GIVE 1ST ROUND APPROVAL TO STATE BUDGET

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a $9.3 billion, two-year budget package that includes additional money for expanding Medicaid, K-12 schools, construction of new prison space and property tax credits.

Lawmakers gave the state’s budget bills first-round approval on Wednesday.

Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha tried to save the Unicameral a day of budget debate with a motion at the start of the discussion:

The mainline budget with most of the spending advanced on a 42-4 vote.

Two additional votes are required before the budget goes to the governor.

The budget provides a $51 million annual boost to the state’s property tax credit fund as recommended by Gov. Pete Ricketts.