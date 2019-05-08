LIMITED LIABILITY FOR CLAIMS AFTER COLLAPSE OF NEBRASKA DAM

People who suffered losses when the Spencer Dam failed in northern Nebraska have gotten more bad news: Nebraska law limits the liability of the dam’s owner.

The dam owner, Nebraska Public Power District, has said the March 14 collapse was due to a combination of high Niobrara River flows and massive chunks of ice.

The home of a man who lived below the dam, Kenny Angel, was swept away. His body still has not been found.

Attorney David Domina addressed a gathering of homeowners, farmers and business people Monday evening in Niobrara.

He told them state law limits the district liability to $1 million per claim per occurrence and $5 million per occurrence for all claimants.

He says Knox County already is listing more than $17 million in damages.