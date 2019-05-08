I-29 RE-OPENS BETWEEN U.S. 34 AND MISSOURI BORDER

The Iowa Department of Transportation opened travel on flood-damaged Interstate 29 between U-S Highway 34 and the Missouri border Wednesday morning.

D-O-T planner, Scott Suhr says the opening comes after a lot of effort.

OC…….part of it” :15

He says drivers will have to use caution.

OC………on I-29″ :26

Suhr says it isn’t normal traffic flow, but it does get traffic moving to help those who have had to detour.

OC……the Missouri line” :07

Suhr says they had been working hard to get Iowa Highway 2 at I-29 open — but the continued rain and water over parts of the roadway has set that back.

Iowa 2 will be open at the interchange and you’ll be able to get fuel and any services you need at that location.

You won’t be able to go west, Nebraska Highway 2 remains closed, — but you will be able to go east on Iowa 2.

You can check out the progress on the flooded roadways at the D-O-T’s website.