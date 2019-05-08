I-29 RE-OPENS BETWEEN U.S. 34 AND MISSOURI BORDER

The Iowa Department of Transportation opened travel on flood-damaged Interstate 29 between U-S Highway 34 and the Missouri border Wednesday morning.
D-O-T planner, Scott Suhr says the opening comes after a lot of effort.
He says drivers will have to use caution.
Suhr says it isn’t normal traffic flow, but it does get traffic moving to help those who have had to detour.
Suhr says they had been working hard to get Iowa Highway 2 at I-29 open — but the continued rain and water over parts of the roadway has set that back.
Iowa 2 will be open at the interchange and you’ll be able to get fuel and any services you need at that location.
You won’t be able to go west, Nebraska Highway 2 remains closed, — but you will be able to go east on Iowa 2.
You can check out the progress on the flooded roadways at the D-O-T’s website.