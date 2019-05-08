GAVINS POINT RELEASES TO REMAIN HIGH THROUGH THE SUMMER

Ongoing spring rain will contribute to runoff into the Missouri River basin staying above normal into the summer.

Nicole Shorney, hydraulic engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, says run off so far this year has been far above normal:

OC……record keeping :23

Engineer Joel Knofczynski says the Corps still has flood storage room in the upper basin reservoirs:

OC……flood pools :25

Knofczynski says they are planning on high releases from Gavins Point Dam through most of the summer:

OC…..runoff conditions :19

The Corps says mountain snowpack above the basin has peaked and should melt slowly into early summer.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX