FAMILIAR FACE TO HEAD LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER

Sioux City’s Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center has a familiar face as its new Executive Director.

Mike McCormick will succeed Marcia Poole who will retire May 30th.

McCormick has been associated with the Center since its 2002 opening.

He first focused on exhibit installation, technical needs and physical plant management.

For the past 10 years, his responsibilities have expanded into all aspects of the Center’s operations.

He is a retired Sioux City Police Sergeant.

McCormick joined the PD in 1974 and served 39 years.

Tracy Bennett has joined the Center as Assistant Director.

Bennett will produce Sunday and weekday programs for the Betty Strong Encounter Center and develop community outreach and partnerships to build the Center’s impact.