COLLEGE STUDENTS DISCUSS RESULTS OF 2ND ANNUAL MORNINGSIDE POLL

The Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement at Morningside College has released the results of its 2nd annual Morningside Poll.

The public opinion survey was supervised by ten students and measured the attitudes of Iowa residents on a variety of issues including the performance of Iowa’s legislative and executive branches of government.

Senior Jessica Higgins says there was a change in what Iowans think are the main problems facing the state:

OC………gridlock. :17

Higgins says just over half of those polled stated they approved of how Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature were performing:

OC………to 51%. ;12

Freshman Sam Peterson says respondents were asked five immigration questions:

OC……..percent approval ratings. ;23

A border wall question had a 50/50 response, but 90% of Democrats opposed a wall while 85% of Republicans surveyed were in favor of one.

A question on the legalization of marijuana in Iowa was opposed by 49% of respondents and supported by 48%.

Most Republicans opposed the idea while a majority of Democrats supported it.

Junior Josh Brown says sports betting in Iowa was opposed by the majority of poll responders with more opposing betting on college sports than pro:

OC………..professional betting. ;35

The telephone poll was conducted April 22nd through May second with 774 Iowa adults.

The margin of error for the poll results is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The detailed poll results are available online at www.morningside.edu/morningsidepoll.