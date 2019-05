SIOUX CITY POLICE CRACK DOWN ON SPEEDING DRIVERS

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND TROOPERS FROM THE IOWA STATE PATROL CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT MONDAY BASED ON CONCERNS BROUGHT UP AT APRIL’S POLICE TOWN HALL MEETING.

THOSE CONCERNS CENTERED AROUND SPEEDING IN VARIOUS PARTS OF TOWN.

OFFICERS CONCENTRATED ON HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS THROUGHOUT SIOUX CITY AND MADE 220 TRAFFIC STOPS.

THEY ISSUED 128 CITATIONS AND 146 WARNINGS DURING THE EFFORT.

THREE PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS AND ANOTHER FOR HAVING NO DRIVER’S LICENSE OR INSURANCE.

OFFICERS CONDUCTED THE OPERATION FROM 7:30AM THROUGH 2PM MONDAY.