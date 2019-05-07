NEBRASKA SENATE GIVES 1ST ROUND APPROVAL TO ABORTION OPTION BILL

A bill that would require Nebraska abortion providers to give women information about possibly continuing their pregnancy after taking the first of two abortion drugs has won initial approval from lawmakers.

The measure was proposed by State Senator Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, who says the bill ensures that women have a right to know all of their options if they are pursuing an abortion with medication.

Lawmakers advanced the bill 37-9 after supporters overcame a legislative filibuster.

Critics included Senator Megan Hunt of Omaha, who claims the information isn’t backed by scientific evidence:

Albrecht responded that the Nebraska Medical Association has taken a neutral stance on the bill and that the abortion pill reversal is safe:

Two additional votes are required before the bill would go to the governor.