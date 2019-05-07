GEORGE WEIGEL – LESSONS IN HOPE: My Unexpected Life with St. John Paul II

Author: George Weigel

Book: LESSONS IN HOPE: My Unexpected Life with St. John Paul II

Publishing: Basic Books (September 19, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A preeminent authority on the Catholic Church and papal biographer describes what he learned from chronicling the life of Pope John Paul II

In Lessons in Hope, George Weigel tells the story of his unique friendship with St. John Paul II. As Weigel learns the pope “from inside,” he also offers a firsthand account of the tumult of post-Vatican II Catholicism and the Cold War’s endgame, introducing readers to the heroes who brought down European communism. Later, he shows us the aging pope grappling with the post-9/11 world order and teaching new lessons in dignity through his own suffering.

A deeply humane portrait of an eminent scholar learning a saint, Lessons in Hope is essential reading for anyone seeking a fuller understanding of a world-changing pope.