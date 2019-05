CITIZENS ACTION GROUP TO HOLD CLEAN WATER MEETING IN SIOUX CITY

Sioux City residents are invited to a meeting about clean water this Thursday evening at 6:30PM.

The meeting is being held by the group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

That organization filed a lawsuit in March to clean up Iowa’s water.

Group representatives will explain the lawsuit and how it ties into their existing moratorium campaign and opposition to factory farms.

The meeting will take place at the First Unitarian Church, located at 2508 Jackson Street in Sioux City.