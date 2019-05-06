TESTIMONY CONCLUDES IN TRAN WALKER MURDER TRIAL

Testimony in the first degree murder trial of 19-year-old Tran Walker of Sioux City has wrapped up with the prosecution concluding their case Monday afternoon.

Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell presented a pair of videotaped statements Walker made to police the night of the alleged murders in January of 2018.

The prosecution played videos of Walker’s questioning by Sioux City Police and a separate video of Walker leading police to where he disposed of the knife he was carrying the night his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and a mutual acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr., were stabbed to death.

The knife allegedly used in the crimes was found in the snow outside of a garage in the 800 block of South Paxton Street.

Campbell now has ten days to submit written closing arguments to presiding Judge Tod Deck.

Walker’s defense will then have an additional ten days to present their closings and the state then has an additional week to rebut those statements.

Judge Deck will then review all of the evidence and render a verdict in the bench trial held in Woodbury County District Court.