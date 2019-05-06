Explorers Hire New Leadership

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Sioux City Explorers announce today the hiring of Boyd Pitkin as Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations. Pitkin will help lead the Explorers during their 27th season in Siouxland.

Pitkin, a native of Sioux City was rooted both in baseball and Siouxland area early on in his career. Being a graduate of North High and was named an All-Stater for the Stars, he also a coached at North in 1992 and 1993. Pitkin would go on to play collegiately in his hometown at Briar Cliff where he was the starting catcher for the Chargers for three years. Thus began a long and prosperous partnership between Pitkin and Briar Cliff. Later after his playing days were done he would join the Chargers as a coach and would remain on the staff for 30 years with 22 of those as the man in charge. After being named as the head coach in 1998 Pitkin, compiled 530 total victories during his tenure. He also won three GPAC Championships and guided his club to the NAIA World Series in 2005.

“It has been an honor for me to coach and mentor young men at Briar Cliff,” said Pitkin. “I will always cherish what we had done there as a baseball program, but I am looking forward to the new chapter in my life with the Explorers. I had always been incorporated in some capacity with them since their inception in 1993 and I feel like I am moving from one family to another. I would also like to thank the Explorers and John Roost for the opportunity as I look forward to helping the organization in any way possible.”

As the Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations, Pitkin will oversee the business, baseball and day to day operations of the Sioux City Explorers. This is the first time Pitkin has worked in professional baseball, enabling him to bring in fresh new ideas to the organization.

“We are thrilled to have Boyd join the Explorers family; he has made his life in Siouxland and will be a terrific fit,” said Explorers owner John Roost. “We are looking forward to seeing his impact on the organization right away as he brings his lifetime of baseball experience to the professional level.”

The Explorers open up spring training on Saturday, May 4th with practice from 11:00am-3:00pm at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The Explorers will play in seven exhibition games during spring training before opening their 2019 season on May 16th at 7:12pm versus the Lincoln Saltdogs at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Tickets for that game and the rest of the 2019 season are available to purchase by calling (712) 277-9467 or by stopping by the Explorers box office.