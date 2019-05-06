CITY COUNCIL PULLS PLUG ON 2019 GLENN AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

The City Council of Sioux City has pulled the plug on the reconstruction of Glenn Avenue from South Cecelia Street to South Rustin Street.

The council was asked by city engineering staff to reject the two project bids because they were too high based on the project’s estimated cost.

City Engineer Gordon Phair wants to make the project one phase and re-bid it in December with construction in the spring of 2020:

RP Constructors of North Sioux City had bid just over $3 million dollars to do the work while Sioux City Engineering Company bid two-point-nine-eight million.

Councilman Pete Groetken says he was concerned about the cost overage:

The project was originally bid on April 16th through the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The council voted in their consent agenda to reject the bids and rebid it at the end of the year.