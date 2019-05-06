BALD EAGLE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO INCREASE

The bald eagle, is continuing to make a comeback in numbers in the United States..

Kay Newman, the executive director of S.O.A.R., which stands for “Saving Our Avian Resources”, operates a rehabilitation program for eagles in Carroll.

She says the bald eagle population has increased from a low of 500 nesting pairs in the 1960’s to a current estimated number of 70,000 birds:

OC……..lower 48 states. :23

She says a combination of the D-D-T insecticide, and hunting, reduced the population of bald eagles which placed them on the endangered species list in the 1960’s.

The U-S banned DDT, but bald eagles still face dangers from lead

poisoning from both hunting and fishing:

OC………..completely preventable. :20

Newman says eagles will prey on other animals that may have been shot by lead-based ammunition or fish that swallowed lead based lures.

She says that is how they get the lead poisoning and recommends that sportsmen use non-lead ammo or fishing sinkers.