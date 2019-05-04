TYSON EXPANDS CHICKEN STRIPS RECALL

Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on various dates from October 1st, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of October 1st, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package and were shipped to retail, institutional and Department of Defense locations nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has received six complaints about the products involving pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

This recall expands a 69-thousand pound chicken strip recall issued on March 21st.