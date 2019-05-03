X’S BEGIN SPRING TRAINING

The Sioux City Explorers 2019 spring training roster is set and the X’s will begin day one of spring training this Saturday (May 4th) at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park with 27 players in camp (17 pitchers, 2 catchers, 5 infielders, and 3 outfielders).

The Explorers open up camp on Saturday May 4th with practice from 11:00am – 3:00pm at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

They will then play in their first of seven exhibition games on Sunday, May 5th in Huron, SD against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:00pm.

The X’s and Birds face off again the following day in Yankton, SD at 6:00pm.

The following two days will feature practice from 11:00am – 3:00pm. The X’s then begin a three day streak of exhibition games.

Starting on Thursday, May 9th, in Vermillion, SD with first pitch set for 6:00pm.

The following day includes a road trip to York, NE to face the Lincoln Saltdogs at 6:30pm. And on Saturday, May 11th the Explorers travel to Moville, IA, featuring a youth clinic that begins at 2:30pm, followed by an exhibition game against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 5:00pm.

After a Sunday practice the Explorers take a trip to CHS Field in St. Paul, MN to face the St. Paul Saints in a two game exhibition series on May 13th and 14th. Game one will be played at 7:05pm and game two will be the next day at 11:00am.

The Explorers will wrap up the spring training schedule with a practice under the lights from 8:00pm – 9:00pm on May 15th.

The X’s 2019 regular season begins at the friendly confines of MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park on May 16th at 7:12pm against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

It is a four game series to open the season and also immediately unveils the new start times for Explorer games this season.

Games played Monday through Friday will begin at 7:12pm, Saturday’s at 6:05pm and Sunday first pitches will be at 4:02pm.

The start times represent the three area codes that make up the Siouxland region.

Tickets for the opening series and the entire 2019 regular season are now available and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-WINS (9467) or by stopping by the Explorers box office.

2019 Spring Training Schedule:

Saturday, May 4 – Practice 11:00am – 3:00pm (MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Sunday, May 5 – Exhibition game in Huron, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00pm

Monday, May 6 – Exhibition game in Yankton, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00pm

Tuesday, May 7 – Practice 11:00am – 3:00pm (MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Wednesday, May 8 – Practice 11:00am – 3:00pm (MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Thursday, May 9 – Exhibition game in Vermillion, SD vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 6:00PM

Friday, May 10 – Exhibition Game in York, NE vs. Lincoln Saltdogs – 6:30pm

Saturday, May 11 – Exhibition game in Moville, IA vs. Sioux Falls Canaries – 5:00p, (Youth Clinic @ 2:30 pm)

Sunday, May 12 – Practice 11:00am – 3:00pm (MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park)

Monday, May 13 – Exhibition game @ CHS Field in St. Paul, MN vs. St. Paul Saints – 7:05pm

Tuesday, May 14 – Exhibition Game @ CHS Field in St. Paul, MN vs. St. Paul Saints – 7:05pm

Wednesday, May 15 – Practice 8:00pm – 9:00pm (MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park)