TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN TRAN WALKER MURDER TRIAL

Testimony continued Friday during the second day of the first degree murder trial of 19-year-old Tran Walker in Woodbury County District Court.

Walker is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his ex-girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and an acquaintance, 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr., after an argument in the Cecelia Park area of Morningside in January of 2018.

Neighbors who live near where the incident occurred were among those testifying, as well as officers from the Sioux City Police Department who investigated the alleged crimes.

Facebook posts made by Walker were presented as evidence by the prosecution, including one post where Walker stated that he wished he could kill people sometime.

The trial will continue Monday.