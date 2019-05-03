HARD ROCK TO DISPLAY MORE CLASSIC GUITARS & MUSIC MEMORABILIA

Classic guitars and outfits used by some of music’s most iconic performers are part of new music memorabilia going on display at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Carrie Schiraldi is the memorabilia designer for Hard Rock International:

There’s some great items Carrie is preparing to put on display:

There’s also a guitar from Eric Clapton and an iconic guitar played by Scotty Moore, Elvis Presley’s lead guitarist.

Ron Emory of Sioux City’s Conservatory of Music restrung it and hooked it up to an amp for us:

Emory says it was an honor to get to work on and play a guitar that maybe Elvis himself used at a rehearsal:

Other items include signed guitars from Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, singer Jon Bon Jovi, country singer Bonnie Raitt, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimi Paige, and members of Imagine Dragons.