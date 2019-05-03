FIREFIGHTER THEMED BLOOD DRIVE WRAPS UP SATURDAY

Saturday is the final day of a special drive at the local LifeServe Blood Center.

They’ve partnered with local firefighters to host a special blood drive through May 4th.

This blood drive aims to honor firefighters while providing much needed blood donations to community hospitals.

The need for blood donations increase during the summer, but vacations and outdoor activities cause a dip in donations.

The Fire Appreciation blood drive will be held at the Sioux City Donor Center, located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive from 7 AM – noon.

Donors who roll up a sleeve to give the gift of life will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.