Bike safety for children will be the theme of a bike rodeo at the Sioux City Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The Siouxland Cyclists, Iowa Bicycle Coalition, and Opportunities Unlimited are hosting the Bike Rodeo 8:00 am -11:00 am.

The family event will cover bicycle safety rules, and kids can ride an obstacle course and have their bikes and helmets checked for safety.

Children are encouraged to bring their bicycles and helmets to the Farmer’s Market at the corner of Tri-View and Pearl.