Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on work release who failed to report to his job as required Friday.

37-year-old Lawrence Joseph Tyndall was convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter and other crimes in Woodbury County.

Tyndall is a Native American male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on March 7th of this year.

Anyone with information on Tyndall’s whereabouts should contact Sioux City Police.