STUDY SHOWS MOSQUITOES ARE A BIGGER WEST NILE THREAT IN WESTERN IOWA

A 15 year study on mosquitoes in Iowa finds you are most likely to contract the West Nile virus from the pests here in the western side of the state.

Iowa State University entomologist, Ryan Smith, says the research is the first time they’ve been able to get an idea of the pattern of West Nile transmission.

Smith says the research indicates the ecology of the western counties is a big factor.

Smith says they reviewed the Iowa data from between 2002 and 2016.

He says the study mirrors those from Nebraska and South Dakota with this mosquito on West Nile transmission and he says it continues all the way to California.

Smith cautions that this does not mean you can’t get the West Nile virus from other mosquitoes in the state.

The I-S-U Laboratory conducts yearly surveillance of mosquito populations, using a network of traps across the state that are regularly emptied and the mosquitoes inside are catalogued.

Smith says you should follow the state Health Department recommendations and use a mosquito repellent with DEET and cover up exposed areas when you are going to be out at times when mosquitoes might be active.

Photo by Iowa State University Labs