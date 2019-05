SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A CRASH LAST NIGHT IN THE 4200 BLOCK OF GLENN AVENUE.

OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AT 11:43 P.M. FOR A CRASH INVOLVING A SMALL MOTORCYCLE.

THE VICTIM, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A HELMET, WAS TAKEN TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL WITH HEAD INJURIES.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.