GRASSLEY MEETS WITH SIOUXLAND CHAMBER GROUP IN D.C.

IOWA SENATOR CHARLES GRASSLEY WAS AMONG THOSE WHO MET WITH MEMBERS OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ON THEIR TRIP TO WASHINGTON D.C. THIS WEEK.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE LOCAL BUSINESS GROUP AND CITY AND COUNTY LEADERS DISCUSSED A VARIETY OF ISSUES WITH HIM:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE SIOUXLAND GROUP MET WITH ALL OF THE TR-STATE AREA SENATORS AND HOUSE MEMBERS.

HE SAYS WITH TIGHTER FEDERAL BUDGETS, IT’S HARDER TO GET APPROVAL FOR SOME PROJECT FUNDING:

THE CHAMBER EVENT HAS CHANGED IN RECENT YEARS FROM A SITDOWN DINNER TO A STEAK BUFFET.

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S STILL A GREAT WAY FOR THE LOCAL DELEGATION TO CONNECT WITH WASHINGTON:

GRASSLEY HAD DINNER WITH THE CHAMBER GROUP WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND WRAPPED UP MEETINGS WITH THEM THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

Photos by Siouxland Chamber of Commerce