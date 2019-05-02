CORN GROWERS STILL WAIT FOR CONGRESS TO PASS FLOOD AID PACKAGE

Flood victims and other groups are continuing to ask why Congress to pass a disaster aid package to help Midwestern farmers, as well as those impacted by hurricanes and the California wildfires.

Iowa Corn Growers Association president Curt Mether of Logan says growers across much of the Northern Plains need federal help after widespread, prolonged flooding.

He is calling on Congress to get past the Puerto Rico issue and anything else that keeps them from sending aid to those who desperately need it.

OC….AGREEMENT :12

An aid bill that failed in the Senate would have capped support for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program, as it’s run out of money, following two hurricanes in 2017.

At least five Democratic Senators campaigning for president in Iowa have failed to vote to support an aid package.

In Iowa and other midwestern states, some farmers had many tons of grain that were in storage bins ruined by floodwaters.

That grain isn’t covered by crop insurance, which only covers grain that’s still in the field, creating a predicament.

OC….TOP PRIORITY :13

Livestock producers have some disaster aid advantage over grain growers, he says, as they have the Livestock Indemnity program for help.