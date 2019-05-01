TRAN WALKER MURDER TRIAL SET TO BEGIN THURSDAY

Opening testimony and evidence will be presented Thursday morning in the bench trial of a 19-year-old Sioux City man accused of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend and another young man last year.

Tran Walker has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first degree murder.

He’s accused of killing 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan and 18-year-old Felipe Negron Jr. as they sat in a car in Morningside last January 28th.

Judge Tod Deck will preside over the non-jury trial in Woodbury County District Court.

Walker remains held in the Woodbury County Jail on a million dollars bond.