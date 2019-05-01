SIOUX CITY FARMER’S MARKET OPENS FOR BUSINESS

A sure sign spring is here is that the Sioux City Farmers Market has re-opened for business.

The market opened Wednesday morning and Manager Becky Kempers says there are plenty of early season vendors on hand:

OC…….with you as well. :22

Kempers says the recent spring floods fortunately have not affected the early season vendors:

OC……….tables fill up. :16

The market is now open every Wednesday and Saturday through the fall:

OC…..to October. :05

The Farmer’s Market is located at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue in the northwest parking lot across from the Tyson Events Center.