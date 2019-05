SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY

Democratic U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders of Vermont will returns to Sioux City this weekend.

Sanders will hold a rally at the Orpheum Theater at 6th and Pierce Streets this Sunday evening, May 5th at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public and no tickets are required.

Those attending are encouraged to RSVP through Sanders’ campaign website and entry is provided on a first come, first served basis.