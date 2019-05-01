HISTORIC PRESERVATION WEEK SHOWCASES CITY LEGACIES

The 14th annual Historic Preservation Week gets underway this Saturday in Sioux City.

Spokesperson Erin Berzina says there’s a special theme this year:

That’s an 18-hole mini-golf pub crawl event on Historic 4th and Pearl Streets.

Most of the events take place next week:

Those are followed by events at opposite ends of Sioux City:

The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission, established in 1993, researches historic buildings and partners with local, state, and national organizations to safeguard sites of significance.