BIG OX ENERGY SHUTS DOWN AFTER WASTEWATER PERMIT IS NOT RENEWED

Big Ox Energy has now completely suspended production at its South Sioux City facility.

The wastewater permit the company had with the City of Sioux City has expired and Assistant City Attorney Justin Vondrak says that permit has not been renewed:

The city of South Sioux City has activated a new by-pass valve so two other companies in the Roth Industrial Park, empirical foods and Richardson Milling, may send their wastewater to Sioux City’s plant:

The Big Ox permit with Sioux City has not been renewed partly because the company owes the city around three million dollars in unpaid fees.

Vondrak says talks will continue between the city and the company to resolve payment and other issues:

The company had suspended production April 22nd to make repairs that they hope will resolve ongoing discharge and odor issues.

Big Ox has been under criticism and has been sued by residents over odor issues.

Earlier in April, Nebraska Environmental officials cited Big Ox for failing to control emissions.

The plant has been under scrutiny from the NDEQ and EPA since neighbors complained about the odors.