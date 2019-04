SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN AN ALLEGED ROBBERY LATE MONDAY NIGHT.

39-YEAR-OLD JASON LAFFERTY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY LAFFERTY ALLEGEDLY SHOWED A KNIFE AND DEMANDED PROPERTY FROM A MALE VICTIM IN AN ALLEY IN THE 600 BLOCK OF 15TH STREET JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT.

THE SUSPECT FLED WITH THE VICTIM’S ITEMS AND WAS LATER LOCATED AND ARRESTED.

LAFFERTY IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.