SEVERAL LEGISLATIVE BILLS AWAIT REYNOLDS SIGNATURE

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is still not making any definitive statements on whether she will sign or veto some of the high-profile bills that passed in the just completed legislative session.

Reynolds says many of the bills have not gotten to her desk following the close of the session Saturday.

Reynolds was asked if groups lobbying for and against the bills now that they have passed will make a difference in her decision.

Reynolds was asked if she could approve the bill that would take away funding from Planned Parenthood for sex education programs, while pushing for over-the-counter birth control, which did not pass:

Reynolds spoke with reporters after giving the opening remarks at the STEM Education conference being held in Des Moines.

Radio Iowa