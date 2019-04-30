PRANK 9-1-1 CALL LEADS TO ARREST OF SIOUX CITY 12 YEAR OLD

A 12-year-old boy is in custody facing a criminal charge after police say he allegedly make a prank call saying there had been a shooting at Sioux City West High School.

Police Lt. Chris Groves says the call came in on 9-1-1 just after 11:45am Tuesday:

OC………..near North Middle School. :18

Groves says everything was also o.k. at North Middle School.

The investigation led officers to determine that a 12 year old male juvenile made the 9-1-1 call and the false shooting claim.

The boy was taken to juvenile detention on a charge of making a false police report, which is a serious misdemeanor.

Lt. Groves says the call caused many anxious moments for school officials, authorities, parents and students:

OC…………….simple about it. ;24

Groves says this is the latest in a series of recent prank calls made to local authorities:

OC………….everybody involved. :19

Officers will continue to investigate if any other juveniles had any involvement in the prank calls.