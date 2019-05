HAWKEYE COACHES APPEAR IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY EVENING

Hawkeye fans will spend Tuesday evening meeting several coaches from the University of Iowa at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Coaches Lisa Bluder, Terry Brands, Kirk Ferentz and Fran McCaffery are scheduled to appear.

It’s a free and fun Hawkeye evening including cash refreshments and snacks, a coaches panel, photo opportunities, and more.

The event takes place from 5:30-7pm April 30th.