185TH AIR GUARD MEMBERS PROVIDE MEDICAL AID TO PUERTO RICO

Some members of Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Unit are in Puerto Rico on a special mission.

They are part of nearly 500 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors and Marines providing no cost medical care to civilians in Puerto Rico during a two week training exercise.

Staff Sgt. Kassandra Bain is a medical technician with the 185th.

Bain, who graduated from Woodbury Central and attends Coe College, is a lab technician who is assisting with optometry in Puerto Rico:

The clinicians from the 185th Air Refueling Wing are performing medical examinations as well as dental and eye care in community centers in six different locations on Puerto Rico as part of the Air National Guard Innovative Readiness Training program:

The bulk of the group is made up of clinicians from the Iowa Air National Guard based in Sioux City, plus the Minnesota and Alabama Air National Guard, the Delaware Army National Guard, as well as groups from the Navy and Marine Corps Reserve.

Thanks to S/Sgt. Vince DeGroot