WOODBURY COUNTY PARKS OPEN WEDNESDAY

WOODBURY COUNTY’S PARKS WILL OPEN THIS WEDNESDAY FOR PUBLIC USE THROUGH THE SUMMER.

THE CAMPGROUNDS, CABINS, SHELTERS AND RESTROOMS AT LITTLE SIOUX PARK, SNYDER’S BEND, BROWN’S LAKE-BIGELOW PARK, AND THE SOUTHWOOD CONSERVATION AREA AND FOWLER FOREST PRESERVE WILL BE OPEN.

A CAMPING KICKOFF WEEKEND TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND AT MOST OF THOSE AREAS WITH SPECIAL PROMOTIONS.

CABINS ARE AVAILABLE TO RENT AT SNYDER’S BEND, LITTLE SIOUX AND SOUTHWOOD.

THE SWIMMING BEACHES AT BROWN’S LAKE AND LITTLE SIOUX PARK OPEN AT 11AM ON SATURDAY MAY 25TH.