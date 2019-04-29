TWO ARRESTED AFTER WAYNE COUNTY PURSUIT & MANHUNT

The Nebraska State Patrol has released the names and details about two suspects arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit and four-hour manhunt in Wayne County.

The incident began just before 10:30 Friday morning when a trooper was dispatched to 579th Avenue and 847th Road south of Wayne for a possible vehicle fire.

The trooper arrived and found a Chevy Silverado which was determined to be stolen.

The driver sped off and after a short pursuit, drove into a field and fled with a passenger.

Various authorities were summoned to help and after nearly four hours, both suspects were found in separate locations about a mile apart, near where the pursuit began.

49-year-old Rodney King of Centerville, South Dakota, and 45-year-old Connie Dominguez of Wayne, Nebraska, were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest, and possession of methamphetamine.

They are in custody at the Thurston County Jail.