SIDEWALK CLOSURES ALONG PARTS OF WESLEY PARKWAY

The sidewalks along Wesley Parkway starting from the north end of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to 3rd Street and along 3rd Street from Wesley Parkway to the west end of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s south parking lot have been closed for the next few weeks.

City officials say it’s to widen the Wesley Parkway sidewalks.

The project will allow for the expansion of our city’s trail system by connecting Sioux City and South Sioux City via the Perry Creek Trail.

The sidewalks will be closed from now through May 23rd.