NEW IOWA AUDITOR BRINGS CHANGES TO HIS DEPARTMENT

Rob Sand is in his first term as state auditor of Iowa.

He made several stops in northwest Iowa over the weekend including Sioux City and Le Mars talking about how public entities can become more efficient and save money.

Sand calls the program PIE for Public Innovations and Efficiencies:

Sand says he is searching for “common sense” ideas that often times would be overlooked as a means to save the tax payer’s money, such as unplugging electronics at the conclusion of a work day.

He says government entities will be encouraged to fill out a “check list” to measure their progress on becoming more efficient:

Sand says the auditor’s office is releasing public audit reports by e-mail now instead of printing, binding and mailing them out:

Sand says that should save the state at least $12-thousand dollars per year.

He says he collected a list of ideas from each of the town hall meetings, which he hopes to implement within the next few months.