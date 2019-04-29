LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS & VOLUNTEERS TO INSTALL FREE SMOKE DETECTORS SATURDAY

This Saturday members of Sioux City’s Fire Rescue and volunteers from the American Red Cross and other community groups will be walking through westside neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms.

City Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph says it’s for the 4th Annual Red Cross Home Fire Preparedness Campaign, “Sound the Alarm!”:

OC………this year. :12

Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a fire.

Aesoph says the campaign focuses on installing smoke alarms to save lives and also encourage everyone to practice their fire escape plans:

OC………safe as possible. :30

Volunteers will be knocking on doors and offering to install free smoke alarms from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the near west-side neighborhood.

During the first 3 years of this event, volunteers installed 1,217 smoke alarms in 709 homes.

The local Elks Club provided a grant to help fund the project.

Volunteers will need to arrive at 9:00 a.m. at Liberty Elementary, at 1623 Rebecca Street to gear up for the morning.

If you would like to help, you may register at www.soundthealarm.org.